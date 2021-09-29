Jobs in Sheffield - more than 100 roles on offer at Meadowhall jobs fair tomorrow
Meadowhall shopping centre is hosting a jobs fair tomorrow, September 30, with more than 100 roles in retail and catering on offer.
Primark, Boots and JD Sports are among 25 retailers taking part in a jobs fair at Meadowhall, tomorrow, Thursday September 30.
There will be more than 100 full-time, part-time and apprenticeship roles available at the event, with stalls and representatives from a range of retailers and restaurants at Meadowhall.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s great to be able to bring an event like this to the city after what’s been a challenging time for so many. There’s a range of roles available and we’d welcome anyone looking for a fresh opportunity or challenge to come down, chat to our retailer teams and see what’s out there.”
The jobs fair will be taking place on Lower Park Lane from 10am – 6pm.
Here is a full list of the retailers that will be in attendance tomorrow:
· FLANNELS
· All Saints
· Hollister
· Primark
· JD Sports
· Next
· New Look
· McDonalds
· The Perfume Shop
· The North Face
· Costa Coffee
· The Steel Foundry
· Urban Outfitters
· Dermalogica
· Footasylum
· TK Maxx
· KFC
· Wagamama
· Boux Avenue
· Boots
· Poundland
· Boost
· Sienna Kitchen & Bar
· Shake Lab
Organisers have advised that anyone who plans to come to the jobs fair first takes a lateral flow test. If the result is positive you should not attend.