Jobs in Sheffield - more than 100 roles on offer at Meadowhall jobs fair tomorrow

The jobs fair will be taking place on Lower Park Lane from 10am – 6pm

Primark, Boots and JD Sports are among 25 retailers taking part in a jobs fair at Meadowhall, tomorrow, Thursday September 30.

There will be more than 100 full-time, part-time and apprenticeship roles available at the event, with stalls and representatives from a range of retailers and restaurants at Meadowhall.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s great to be able to bring an event like this to the city after what’s been a challenging time for so many. There’s a range of roles available and we’d welcome anyone looking for a fresh opportunity or challenge to come down, chat to our retailer teams and see what’s out there.”

The jobs fair will be taking place on Lower Park Lane from 10am – 6pm.

Here is a full list of the retailers that will be in attendance tomorrow:

· FLANNELS

· All Saints

· Hollister

· Primark

· JD Sports

· Next

· New Look

· McDonalds

· The Perfume Shop

· The North Face

· Costa Coffee

· The Steel Foundry

· Urban Outfitters

· Dermalogica

· Footasylum

· TK Maxx

· KFC

· Wagamama

· Boux Avenue

· Boots

· Poundland

· Boost

· Sienna Kitchen & Bar

· Shake Lab