LAST CHANCE: Enter the awards with a difference

Launchpad awards winners in 2018.

The Sheffield City Region Launchpad Awards recognise the role new and budding business owners play in contributing to and shaping the local economy. Seven awards are up for grabs.

The closing date for applications has been extended to Friday July 26. For more information and to apply HERE.

This year’s awards recognise both pre-starts and businesses that have engaged with the Launchpad programme which is delivered in Sheffield by Business Sheffield, part of the city council.

The categories:- Aspiring Entrepreneur;- Growth Business – Sponsored by Finance For Enterprise;- Inspiring Achiever;- Made in the Sheffield City Region;- Rising Star;- Start Up Business of the Year – Sponsored by the Federation of Small Businesses;- Young Entrepreneur;Each winner will also be given the chance to be crowned as the overall 2019 Launchpad Champion.

They will be chosen by those attending an awards evening on September 27 at 92 Burton Road, home of the Peddler Market.

Launchpad programme manager Anna Smith said: “The Launchpad Awards are a truly unique celebration of entrepreneurship and recognise some of the region’s most promising and talented new entrepreneurs.

In 2018, Sheffield’s next generation of entrepreneurs enjoyed a particularly successful evening, with Five Rivers Coffee Co, based in Broomhill, being crowned Start-Up Business of the Year.