Learn how to serve barista standard coffee at home with new Sheffield coffee courses

Latte art coffee. Picture: Andrew Roe

The first event to be organised by Kelham Island Food Tours is a ‘home barista workshop’ with city firm Frazer’s Coffee Roasters.

In the two-hour session, Frazer will take people through everything they need to know so they can serve café-quality coffee at home.

It will also include a tour of the roastery, insight into the origins of coffee and roasting process, and more.

Sophie Barber, who runs the tours, said: "I am running a series of foodie workshops with some of the fantastic producers I work with.

"The workshops go one step further than the tours, allowing those interested to delve a little deeper into the artisan product of choice.”

More workshops are in the pipeline, said Sophie, and ‘copious’ amounts of coffee will be enjoyed by those who take part in the first event.

Kelham Island Food Tours offers people a chance to taste their way around Kelham Island’s producers and restaurants.