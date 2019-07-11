London Calling: Sheffield shows the capital’s movers and shakers why it’s the hottest property in town

Tonight, we take Sheffield's most important crusade of modern times to the capital.Excuse the battle cry, but if Sheffielders are ever going to sit back and beam in delight at how our city is progressing then we need leaders who lead from the front.Tonight everything we love about our city will be creeping - no stomping - into London ... the Houses of Parliament terrace no less.The venue is historic and influential but it is the people who count. Three hundred London property professionals will be hearing from a collection of Sheffielders who are responsible for assets worth £4billion.There are only two such groups in existence in the country - Sheffield Property Association and the London Property Alliance.Together they are forging unprecedented opportunities for both – and what a boon.The ripples are spreading and an increasing number of businesses are paying attention to Sheffield as it blossoms.The conversation will be all about how businesses in London and Sheffield can work together, share initiatives, successes and roll out the red carpet.It may not often be said out loud but the balance of power continues to shift in our city. This is not local politicians championing their electorate, it is businesses who can see that they needed to step up and lead from the front if they wanted real change.This is also not a quiet revolution. As funding seeps from our local authorities, they must power initiatives with an acknowledgement that they are no longer in the front seat. They have a crucial role in helping bright sparks to grab that steering wheel and refuse to take ‘no’ for an answer, but councils can no longer do it alone.It isn't just about making sure we have a seat at the discussion table, it is making it all about us.What it really is, actually, is just common sense.The principles remain the same. We, they and you want what is best for Sheffield and all its people. Success as a city will bring the same for individuals - if done right - and for our region - if politics can ever be laid to rest. Personality and egos have no place in a positive future. You might not be able to vote for business leaders but they are certainly accountable in that unless they make a success of their speciality, they'll be unemployed – and so will the Sheffielders who rely on their business. Perhaps tonight it is one small step towards this city looking more outwards and asking what can we each do as individuals to make it grow, to make that stamp on the national map bolder and to say we are no longer putting up with the status quo.Sheffield is amazing, it is attracting international developers and that all-important crane count shows no sign of slowing down, indeed, quite the opposite.So tonight, we will be the talk of Westminster and the starting point of conversations among leading developers in London. If those in positions of influence in this city have chosen not to be there or wish to ignore where such discussions can lead - they should perhaps be reconsidering their ten-year plan. If they don't, the city must, for all our sakes.All the key institutions in this city could do with a kick up the bum. It is not good enough to be talking to ourselves, to be afraid of putting our city out there or to wait for others to lead.There's no choice here. Sheffield knows what it has to offer and we're making sure investors in the country's most powerful organisations fully understand that too.So we take the fight to London with a smile on the Steel City's face and excited anticipation at a boldness which might not feel very northern but is just what we - and they - need.