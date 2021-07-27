New fresh sushi counter to open at major Sheffield supermarket this week

A new fresh sushi counter is opening at Sheffield's Waitrose

Sushi Daily is set to open in the Ecclesall Road store this Friday July 30.

The counter will be the franchise’s second store in the city and its sixth operating in Yorkshire.

Providing a fresh alternative to grab-and-go convenience food, Sushi Daily offers an open kitchen experience where customers can watch artisans prepare their food with high-quality fresh ingredients.

Customers will be able to fill a build your own box with their favourite handmade sushi from the brand’s top ranges, crafted by sushi daily’s artisans.

A small box includes 12 pieces and is positioned as a treat for one, priced at £10.

A medium box is described as a treat for two to share, priced at £15 and includes 18 pieces, while a spectacular party platter costs £50 and includes an array of 64 pieces of sushi.

The picnic box includes katsu chicken sando, salmon & cream cheese sushi-san, a sushi roll, wakame seaweed side salad and the very popular sweet mochi balls costing £15.

The counter will also offer fresh and handmade sushi, including nigiri, sashimi, dragon rolls, maki and rolls.

From sushi menus for one to sharing platters perfect for any party, customers can also add hot food options, starters, sides and desserts to their shopping list, including popular mochi desserts.

Ian Roberts, managing director of Sushi Daily, said: “We offer an array of handmade options for customers looking for a freshly prepared and convenient lunch, snack or picnic.“With the increasing popularity of Japanese food across the UK, why not recreate that restaurant experience at home and treat yourself, safe in the knowledge that you’re also making a healthier choice than some of the go-to takeaway options?