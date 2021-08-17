New microbrewery and bottle shop to open next week in Sheffield city centre

The Perch will open on August 27.

The new venue will have 10 casks, 10 keg and one tank of brewery fresh beer. A full range of beers will be curated along with Belgian & Cider taps.

Beers from the onsite brewery, Dead Parrott Beer Company, will also be available.

Perch will be the first pub of its kind in the UK to serve Stella from the tank, and without CO2.

Pizzas prepared in a real pizza oven, and burgers will be available to eat in and takeaway, as will the canned & bottled beer. Delivery will also be available.

Perch has a large rear courtyard for seasonal beer festivals and events including St Patrick’s Day, and bookings are already being made, with a wedding reception on the books.

The pub has a smart and fresh design, and will be unique in Sheffield for serving brewery fresh beers