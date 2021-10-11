New Sheffield restaurant opens on ninth floor of student flats - and the views are stunning

Cloud Nine Canteen by Blend Kitchen recently opened on the ninth floor of the 586-room student residence on Ecclesall Road, after LIV Student Sheffield’s team kept returning to Blend’s public restaurant and bar nearby for tasty lunches.

The pop-up takeover offers a daily changing menu to students and their guests, with stunning city views.

Residents can also get room service, with first-class feasts delivered to their studio or apartment.

Cloud Nine.

And everything they eat supports Blend’s work giving people access to opportunities, skills, dignity and a sense of value.

Blend is operating the canteen as an all-day-cafe for LIV Student Sheffield residents and their guests after the accommodation provider offered use of the ninth-floor space at no charge to the social enterprise.

Money spent in Cloud Nine supports Blend’s mission to give structured hospitality training and paid work experience to some of Sheffield’s most vulnerable and disenfranchised people.

Lydia Jenkins, general manager of LIV Student Sheffield, said: “We have been customers of Blend ourselves after they moved next door and had learnt all about their ethos.

Chris Hanson.

"It was something we wanted to support. Cloud Nine Canteen is all about fantastic food, but they have a social purpose too, and we wanted to work with Blend because of how much they benefit the local community.”

Chris Hanson, a classically trained chef and social entrepreneur, founded Blend in October 2016 inspired by the birth of his daughter and a desire to create a positive legacy.

He said: “We’re really excited to be working with LIV Sheffield and extending our offer to students. It’s helping us create more training opportunities too.”

Business has been brisk since Cloud Nine opened, according to Lydia.

Cloud Nine.

She said: "Everyone on site wanted to find a way to give back and that does good, the fact that this one also tastes great is even better!”