New Sheffield restaurant serving brunch and cocktails set to open next month

Sienna Kitchen & Bar, a modern brasserie with a globally inspired menu, will be opening in the FLANNELS Sheffield store at Meadowhall.

It promises an all day menu serving up brunch dishes, small plates and an eclectic mix of classic mains, alongside signature cocktails, coffee and wine.

Greenery, marble and rich patterned fabrics will create a contemporary backdrop with oversized tables creating the perfect space to gather for brunch, intimate corners making an ideal spot to enjoy lunch whilst shopping, and a bar for guests to enjoy a few cocktails.

Sienna Kitchen & Bar.