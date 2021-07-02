New shop set to open on The Moor in Sheffield tomorrow

The reopening of shops on April 12th 2021. The Moor, Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

The new Shoe Zone store in Sheffield Moor will stock popular brands such as Skechers, Lotus, Heavenly Feet, Lunar & Gola.

Chris Mackenzie has been appointed as the store manager.

The store will be offering up to 50 per cent off selected lines for a limited time to celebrate its opening.

Anthony Smith, chief executive at Shoe Zone, said: “We are very excited to be opening this new store in Sheffield Moor. The new store will be full of exciting brands for customers to shop. This will be our 68th store of this kind to open in the UK, which is a great achievement.”