The Sheffield Jobs Fair is back with hundreds of opportunities to get back into work.

The event takes place at Bramall Lane on Wednesday, May 1.

Chance to talk to potential employers

Between 10am and 2pm visitors can meet recruiting companies face-to-face to discuss any exciting job opportunities that are available.

The fair is free to attend for those looking to gain employment, and is suitable for anyone aged 16 to 65.

There will be over 20 employers attending looking for those who wish to seek gainful employment.

For more information and to stay up to date visit @TheJobFairs or visit their Facebook page event https://www.facebook.com/events/1475259595907975/