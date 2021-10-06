Owner of Sheffield's favourite sandwich shop explains the secret to 60 years of success

Richard Béres outside the new shop in Broomhill.

Béres, Sheffield’s iconic family owned chain of sandwich shops started life as butchers established by Sandor Béres in 1961 after he escaped from Hungary to the UK following the failed revolution of 1956.

Sandor’s son, Richard, took over the business in 1988 when it consisted of two shops, after his father suffered a heart attack and was unable to work.

In the years since, the business has expanded sixfold. Now with 12 shops across Sheffield, from Crystal Peaks to Southey Green, Richard explains how Béres established itself in the city.

Richard Béres inside the new store in Broomhill, standing next to a photo of his father, Sandor.

He said: “We haven’t changed much since day one, we’ve just made it more consistent. My dad always used to say ‘it’s not rocket science, it’s bicycle science’.

"The business runs 24 hours - the night shift making bread, the day shift making pies. You can’t get fresher than what we are doing.

"With the internet it really took off. On social media people love to talk about food. Danny Malin who does Rate My Takeaway on YouTube did a video on us. When you see people out there talking about you it just grows and grows.

"During Covid a lot of people turned to shopping locally again which was quite good for us. For many people the only reason to come out was to go to the bakers or get a sandwich. People appreciated that they could get something local.”

Béres serves a selection of pies and cooked meats, as well as their iconic pork sandwiches.

Sandor Béres came to the UK with his brother in a Red Cross truck, after his family business in Hungary had been taken by the communists and members of his family had been killed.

He couldn’t speak the language when he arrived in England, but in five years had established a successful and growing business.

Richard added: “He built up a good name for first the 27 years of the business. Before my dad died I made a perfect sandwich with him, we weighed everything, so that it was exact. It was so people couldn’t say it’s not the same as it used to be.