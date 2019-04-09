Peak District bucket list launch

Sleeping under the stars and climbing are just some of the activities visitor can tick off the new ‘Ultimate Peak District and Derbyshire Bucket List: 101 Great Things to Do’.

Following the launch visitors to the Peak District and Derbyshire are encouraged to indulge in an eclectic range of experiences this summer, ranging from caving, hiking and sampling local delicacies.

Make the most of the beauty of the Peak District and Derbyshire

Compiled by Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, the area’s official tourist board, the release of the Ultimate Peak District and Derbyshire Bucket List coincides with English Tourism Week which celebrates the quality and breadth of tourism in England.

From ordering a pint in the real ale capital of the world to climbing the Crooked Spire, exploring the UK’s first National Park and discovering Britain’s oldest Ice Age cave art, the list provides a showcase for 101 of the best things to do in the Peak District and Derbyshire.

Food and drink experiences – such as sampling Hartington Stilton, learning how to make a Bakewell Pudding and dining at the area’s only Michelin-star restaurant – are also vital ingredients on the list, complementing Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire’s ‘Eat, Drink, Explore’ campaign, which celebrates local food and drink.

Run by VisitEngland, English Tourism Week marks the start of the tourist season and offers an opportunity to raise awareness of the value and contribution that tourism makes to the UK economy.

Enjoy a bike ride in the Peak District.

Jo Dilley, Managing Director, Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire said: “English Tourism Week is about celebrating the quality and value of England’s tourism offer, shining the spotlight on our amazing attractions and heritage, raising the profile of our tourism businesses and encouraging more visitors to discover and explore the Peak District and Derbyshire.

“We hope our Ultimate Peak District and Derbyshire Bucket List will inspire more people to book a break in this wonderful area to enjoy the vibrant range of experiences on offer. We also hope it will encourage locals to explore what’s on their doorstep – and hopefully find some hidden gems too!”

The tourism industry in the Peak District and Derbyshire generated £2.15 billion in 2017 - attracting 40.45 million visitors annually and supporting 28,630 jobs.

Established in 1951, the Peak District is the country’s oldest National Park. If you love the outdoors, this protected area of natural beauty - which covers 555 square miles in total - offers over 200 square miles of stunning open access land to explore.

Food and drink experiences in the Peak District and Derbyshire

Another bucket list activity is visiting the ‘jewel in the Peak District’s crown’ at Chatsworth House

Home to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, and passed down through 16 generations of the Cavendish family, Chatsworth is one of the UK’s favourite stately homes. Discover over 30 magnificent rooms, a 105-acre garden, stunning parkland, a farmyard and playground, and one of Britain’s best farm shops.

One of the walks including on the list includes a hike along The Great Ridge in Castleton. This classic Peak District route – voted one of Britain’s best walks – stretches for three miles from Mam Tor in Castleton to Lose Hill, traversing beautiful landscapes and offering far-reaching views across the Hope Valley.

Discovering the UK’s oldest Ice Age cave art at Creswell Crags also makes the list for visitors to explore.

Throughout English Tourism Week, Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire is encouraging visitors and locals to share their own favourite ‘bucket list experiences’ using #UniqueDistrict and #EnglishTourismWeek19 on social media. There will also be the opportunity to win a selection of prizes at www.visitpeakdistrict.com/competitions.

Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire’s mission is to develop and grow a successful and sustainable tourism economy, working closely with a wide range of partners to make the Peak District and Derbyshire the destination of choice – regionally, nationally and globally.

Now in its eighth year, English Tourism Week raises tourism’s profile and showcases the benefits of the industry to local communities and the economy. More information on English Tourism Week is available at www.visitbritain.org/english-tourism-week. A selection of offers and events for English Tourism Week can be found at www.visitengland.com/things-to-do/english-tourism-week.

The ‘Ultimate Peak District and Derbyshire Bucket List: 101 Great Things to Do’, can be viewed at www.visitpeakdistrict.com/inspiration/blog/.