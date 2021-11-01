Sheffield beer scene captured in new 'bible' of pubs, breweries, bars and more

The city is often hailed as the capital of beer, with a 2016 University of Sheffield study finding the Steel City had one brewery for every 23,991 people.

Compared to Greater London ( which had one brewery for every 112,355), Sheffield had 4.7 times as many breweries per capita as the UK’s capital city. And that was before the growth in the city’s food and drink scene really took off.

Now The Sheffield Beer and Spirits Bible has been created by Meze Publishing and Exposed Magazine.

The Sheffield Beer and Spirits Bible - Jules Gray- Hop Hideout.

The in-depth guide to Sheffield’s beer scene contains the accounts of honest, diligent businesses, including traditional pubs, breweries, tap houses, modern bars, public events, specialist beer shops and more.

“It’s been a pleasure speaking to a good chunk of the wonderful brewers, traders and creatives who combine to make the Steel City craft drinks scene so exciting”, said author Joseph Food.

“This book is a celebration of what Sheffield has to offer and – more importantly – the hardworking people behind it.”

The Sheffield Beer and Spirits Bible showcases a wide range of businesses of all ages, from only a couple of years old, to those that have been around decades.

The Sheffield Beer and Spirits Bible - Sheffield Tap.

In the mix there are independents offering a special something as well as some well-known (and well-loved) big names.

Discover more about the Sheffield Tap at the railway station and meet relative newcomer Bench in Nether Edge.

There are also cocktail recipes tucked away inside this book - signatures of some of these businesses that can be enjoyed from the comforts of home.

Exposed online editor Ash Birch said: “Whether you’re a recent convert to the world of craft beer, or a card carrying CAMRA connoisseur, there’s something for everyone in our celebration of one of the most exciting brew capitals in the UK.”

The Sheffield Beer and Spirits Bible.

The Sheffield Beer and Spirits Bible is a 128-page paperback and retails at £10.

It is available to purchase from mezepublishing.co.uk, Waterstones and independent retailers across the city.