Sheffield creative and cultural businesses invited to new networking event

The very first South Yorkshire Cultural & Creative Industries Network event is to take place at Doncaster’s Danum Gallery, Library and Museum. The network has been established after the success of the Cultural and Creative Industries Summit in Sheffield last month.

Thursday’s free event will feature an inspiring panel discussion about the South Yorkshire cultural and creative sector, highlighting recent work and ambitions for the future. Speakers will include leaders and experts representing the region’s arts, film, music and theatre industries.

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to share their ideas with fellow creatives; which could ultimately lead to a new opportunity or collaboration. It will be an open forum during which individuals or businesses can present a topic of their choosing to celebrate the exciting work taking place across the region. This could include showcasing a recent creative project, sharing details of a new or existing project seeking partners, an overview of a start-up business in the sector or a design competition open to entrants.

Organised by Showroom Workstation and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), it is the first of a programme of ten events set to take place across South Yorkshire over the next year.