SHEFFIELD DIGITAL AWARDS: The shortlist is unveiled

“Wow. That was genuinely tough. There’s so much digital talent in Sheffield it’s a shame we can’t have more winners!”

Mark Gannon expressed his admiration after helping to judge the Sheffield Digital Awards.

Don Gray, Mark Gannon, Neil Bradburne and Sarah Chapman. Picture Scott Merrylees

The digital director at Sheffield City Council, came into The Star with fellow sponsors to discuss applications, decide tiebreakers and marvel at the entries from the cream tech.

The Star has launched Sheffield’s first digital awards to celebrate a booming sector that today underpins all of business – and our lives.

THE SHORTLIST

Best online personality: Dean Sadler, Chris Roberts Helen Milner

Judging of the Sheffield Digital Awards. Picture Scott Merrylees

Best web or mobile application: Market of Mums, The Circle app, Humans app

Best video game: Gang Beasts, Crackdown 3, Storm Force

Best economic support initiative (including education): Myhrtoolkit, Elements, Databowl

Best tech for good: Ticket Bank from Tickets for Good, Good Things Foundation, legup.social

Most innovative use of digital tech: Slanted Theory, The Floow, Whitespace Technology

Best use of digital tech in industry: PES, Sheffield Engineering Leadership Academy, Bossa Nova

Best digital arts and culture project: Playground, Sheffield Theatres, Ticket Bank

Best international success: ASK4, Zoo Digital, The Floow

Young entrepreneur of the year: Molly Evans, Anna Bollinger, Harvey Morton.

The awards are sponsored by XLN for business, Barclays Eagle Labs, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield City Council and BHP Chartered Accountants. They are supported by Sheffield Digital and Kollider. David Richards, CEO and co-founder of big data firm WANdisco is guest speaker.

The ceremony is at Kollider at Castle House, on Thursday May 2. Two £10 tickets are reserved for every finalist but 60 are on open sale for anyone who wants to be there when history is made.

