SHEFFIELD DIGITAL AWARDS: Venue is a new space with old connections

Sheffield Digital Awards on Thursday will be one of the first events in Kollider at Castle House, the £3m tech hub in the former Co-op department store on Angel Street.

‘Ko-Host’ includes two spaces: one for up to 250 people - where the awards will be held - and one for 50.

Katie Taylor, Kollider marketing manager, said: “It’s been really amazing taking people on tours, many will have a memory of it. I’ve heard some incredible stories. They remember the staircase, the different departments and the post office. It’s as if the community already has a connection with the building, it’s a space they are familiar with.

“I’m really looking forward to having more people in. Up until now not everyone was aware that above the Kommune food hall something else is happening.”

The awards on Thursday will crown winners in 10 categories.

They will also showcase food and drink from Sheffield including Maxons Sweets and Food Works, and will be livestreamed by Stream7.

WANdisco boss David Richards is the speaker.

He said: “Famously at the forefront of the first industrial revolution, history is repeating itself in South Yorkshire. Although, this time it is electrical engineering and computer code, rather than coal and steel, that are shaping Sheffield’s economic future.

“Sheffield’s tech scene has changed beyond all recognition since I left for the US in the late 1990s. Today, the city is an international hub for the aerospace, automotive and software industries.

“I take great pride in my Sheffield roots and know first-hand that this city has all the talent, heritage and international connections required to supercharge growth.

“Celebrating success is vital for progress, which is why I am honoured to be part of Sheffield’s first Digital Awards that will spotlight the businesses shaping our city’s future and the ambitious entrepreneurs showing that it’s possible to grow a global technology company from Sheffield.”

The sponsors are Barclays, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield City Council, XLN for business and accountants BHP. The awards are supported by Sheffield Digital.

The ceremony is at 6.30pm on Thursday May 2, access is via the Castle Street entrance.

We've had a lot of entries and there should be more than 150 people in attendance. It will be informal and hopefully fun, there's no dress code and no sitting at reserved tables.

