Sheffield engineer collapses into adminsitration

Ewen Engineering's Tinsley headquarters.

Ewen Engineering on Tinsley Industrial Estate suffered a loss of clients and did not have enough cash to invest in hi-tech machinery, officials say.

The firm’s registered name is Eadie Industries. It makes and tests a wide range of products from single components to full assemblies.

The administrators are Louise Freestone and Paul Mallatratt of Bridgewood Financial Solutions. They are trading the business as a going concern while considering options including a sale. No redundancies have been made.