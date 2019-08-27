Sheffield food firm founder wins £50,000 investment on Dragons' Den

Sheffield-based Malaysian chilli paste manufacturer Mak Tok on Dragons’ Den.

Founder Will Chew went into the Den hoping for £50,000 in return for 20 per cent stake in the business.

While the entrepreneur was praised was for his ‘impactful’ presentation, which featured an original song based on a folk tune, it was newest Dragon Sara Davies who took a punt on the business.

She was happy to invest the full amount for a 33 per cent stake in the business, which Will accepted.

He said it would be spent on increasing jar size, selling tubs to restaurants and different branding and manufacturing options.

Mak Tok, which means ‘Grandmother’ in Malay, was founded in 2017 by Malaysian-born Will Chew, while he was studying at Sheffield University.