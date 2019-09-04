Sheffield games firm Sumo switches auditors

EY was hired following a tender process. It will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the company in June 2020.

Following the conclusion of the process, Grant Thornton resigned as auditor and stated there were “no matters connected with its ceasing to hold office that it considers need to be brought to the attention of shareholders or creditors of the company.”

Sumo employs more than 650 at nine studios in the UK, India and Canada. Revenue rose 36 per cent to £39m in 2018 while profits rose by 24.6 per cent to £10.4m.

Last month, Grant Thorntonan resigned as auditor of Sports Direct. It will take effect on September 11.

The decision came despite Sports Direct bosses asking the company to stay on. GT has been auditing the retail giant since 2004.

In June, Grant Thornton announced an independent review and a £7m revamp of its UK accounting operations to improve standards after regulators opened an investigation into its audit of café chain Patisserie Valerie that came close to collapse last year.