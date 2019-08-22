Sheffield lawyer Suzanne becomes Kennedys' first global boss

Suzanne Liversidge joined Kennedys in 2010.

She becomes the first global managing partner at Kennedys after bosses created the role in recognition of the firm’s recent growth.

They say she is the first woman in such a position at a UK top 30 law firm.

Suzanne qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales in 1993 and joined Kennedys as head of the Sheffield office, at Ventana House on Sheaf Street, in 2010.

Since then, it has grown to 125 staff. The office specialises in insurance, commercial and real estate work.

In May, Kennedys reported record turnover of £218m for the financial year 2018/19, an 11 per cent increase on the year previous and the first time it has topped £200m.

Suzanne said: “I’m honoured to have this opportunity to take Kennedys to the next stage of its evolution, working alongside Nick and the Global Strategy Board.”

She will work alongside Nick Thomas, who has been the firm’s senior partner for more than 20 years.

Nick Thomas said: “Anyone who encounters Suzanne knows she brings boundless energy and enthusiasm to her work. She is immensely driven and has shown outstanding commitment to Kennedys over the past nine years.

“Suzanne has a deep understanding of the insurance industry, our clients and our global network having worked with all Kennedys’ offices. She has great vision and I am proud to appoint her in this new position.”

Born and bred in the city and a keen Sheffield United fan, Suzanne was named Sheffield Businesswoman of the Year for two consecutive years in 2007 and 2008, before becoming the first female president of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce in its 242-year history, in 2011.