Sheffield luxury children's clothes firm launches new Bear of Sheffield leggings - and adult versions too

The special edition leggings are £12 for newborns, £28 for ages 9-10, and £40 for adults.

Mary founded Bear and Babe, named after nicknames for her two youngest children in 2016, and her partner Pete joined the company full time two years later.

They produce luxury handmade gender neutral clothing for babies and children, but have a range for adults as well.

After seeing the Bears of Sheffield statues raising money for a good cause, the couple decided to get involved and created leggings printed with the Bears of Sheffield logo.

Bear and Babe is named after nicknames for Mary and Pete's two eldest children.

Mary said: “We have never done anything like this before, we just hope they sell well.

"We have tried to raise money for the hospital where we can over the years, we have got a lively Facebook members group where we sell some items directly for the Children’s Charity.

“We made scrubs at the start of the pandemic for anyone who needed them.

"The printing for the leggings was done in the UK.”

All of the profits raised through the sale of the leggings will be donated to Sheffield Children’s hospital.

The leggings will go on sale on online on August 7, and will be available in sizes for newborns, children, and adults.

Pete said: “We have three kids and they’ve all been to the children’s hospital one way or another over the years, so it’s a good cause for us.

"We will be selling them for as long as they’re popular. We will get more printed if needed.”

Mary and Pete are considering selling the items at pop-up shops and said that they may make printed rompers if the leggings do well.

Mary decided to create Babe and Bear in 2016 when she was working as a nanny.

She said: “I was looking after someone else’s kids and then paying someone to look after mine. It just wasn’t working.

Mary spotted a gap in the market for colourful gender neutral clothing with strong designs and decided to make her own.

She added: "I set up the business and it just flew.”