Sheffield park of the week: Middlewood Park
Middlewood park is just past the yellow supertram terminus.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 11:57 am
It’s a quiet park, with a vast green space to play. A small playground with a roundabout and a slide which is ideal for younger children. From Middlewood Park you can walk along the river and join a leafy trail through Beeley Wood which eventually ends up at Oughtibridge. Plenty of paddling spots on the way!
