Sheffield Property Association to showcase ambitious plans at public event

Sheffield city centre is changing rapidly. Picture: Chris Etchells

The ambitious group has signed 70 members and fostered relations with a host of organisations - from Museums Sheffield to the London Property Alliance - in the two years since it was established.

Now it is throwing open its doors to potential collaborators at a special event.

The Star editor Nancy Fielder

‘How to Galvanise a City’ is from 4.30-7.30pm on Wednesday July 17 at tech hub Kollider at Castle House, on Castle Street in Sheffield.

It will feature three speakers: The Star editor Nancy Fielder, Kollider director Nick Morgan and Jackie Sadek of UK Regeneration.

At the event the S-PA will also be circulating its new ‘Operating Manual’ setting out its ambitions in more detail.

Nick Morgan of Kollider

Martin McKervey, S-PA chair, said: “In two short years Sheffield Property Association has grown from an idea to an organisation that represents over 70 landowners and developers, £4bn in assets and 20,000 jobs.

“We have recently asked our members how they want it to evolve.

“We have also been putting in place a business plan that will drive the organisation forward for the coming year.

“The event on the 17th is about sharing our plans for the future but also welcoming anyone and anybody who wants to see Sheffield grow, flourish and provide opportunities for all.

Martin McKervey, S-PA chair, Grace Brierley fundraising manager Museums Sheffield and Tim Bottrill of the S-PA and Colloco .

“We are having more and more conversations with individuals and groups who want to play a role in making the city a better place to live, work and visit.

“The event at Kollider is designed to welcome collaborators to explore what we can achieve together.

“Anyone with a passion for Sheffield and an appetite to contribute to change is very, very welcome.”