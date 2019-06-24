Showcase event to celebrate digital excellence in Sheffield

Chris Dymond of Sheffield Digital and James Fox of 3Squared at Sheffield Digital Showcase 2 in spring.

The Sheffield Digital Showcase will see the creators of five products, services or experiences take to the stage to tell an audience how they did it.

The quarterly event is part ‘talk show’ style presentations and part networking. It is from 5.30pm to 8pm on Thursday June 27 at the Creative Lounge at the Workstation on Paternoster Row in the Cultural Industries Quarter.

The Showcase is organised by membership organisation Sheffield Digital with ‘The Platform’, a networking event hosted by Showroom Workstation in partnership with Sheffield Technology Parks and Business Sheffield.

Guests so far are:

● Kisha Bradley, founder of Bright Box MakerSpace who will talk about setting up the city’s first makerspace designed specifically for kids in Castlegate.

● Jamie Hinton and Andy Gunn of technology consultancy Razor will introduce ‘Market of Mums’ and explain how they built one of the fastest-growing online marketplaces in the country.

● Gemma Barnes and Nigel Jones from HM Prison and Probation Service Digital Studio will give an overview of their efforts to build a media and information platform for prisoners, changing the way that people access and use justice services

● Ed Hardie and Richard Groves from Impelling Solutions will present their brand new Studysafe internet filtering product for primary schools, explaining how it empowers teachers to manage internet access.

● David Forrester and Jamie Tyler from Lightwork Design will demonstrate how Slipstream can automatically process 3D data ready for stunning VR design review experiences.