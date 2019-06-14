'Significant' interest in stricken Rotherham firm Metalysis

Metalysis CEO Dr Dion Vaughan

All 60 staff at the firm, which has two sites in Rotherham have been retained, officials say.

It collapsed into administration after failing to land further funding on top of the £92m it has received from investors.

The business was founded in 2001 to capitalise on a patented method of producing rare metals such as titanium - or any combination of metals - faster, cheaper and greener than earlier processes.

A spokesman for administrators Grant Thornton said: “We have made no redundancies and we have received a significant number of enquiries.