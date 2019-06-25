SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS: celebrating unsung economic heroes

All the winners at the ceremony in 2018.

The awards celebrate the unsung heroes of our economy, those small but beautiful, dynamic and exciting companies doing mighty things.

We believe firms that have survived the start-up phase, proved they’re viable and have their sights set on growth have arguably the most exciting story to tell.

We have drawn up a longlist of contenders from among the hundreds of firms we write about each year and those who put themselves forward after the awards in 2018.

They will be put before judges drawn from senior Star staff and our five sponsors to decide the winners.

The sponsors this year are: Shorts Chartered Accountants, law firm Lupton Fawcett, utilities company XLN for Business, heat treatment specialists Summitglow and Business Sheffield, the city council’s business support function.

There are 10 categories for firms with fewer than 50 employees and less than £10m turnover:

The Star editor Nancy Fielder and former Lord Mayor Magid Magid at last year's awards.

* New Business

* Customer Service

* Manufacturing/Construction

* Innovation

* People Development & Training

* Technology

* Business Personality/Entrepreneur

* Professional Services

* CSR

* Family Business

We want the ceremony to be informal and fun, so we’ve organised a no-jacket-required event hosted by Virgin Money Lounge on Fargate in Sheffield city centre on Wednesday July 17.

Family-owned Summitglow Ltd is proud to be a sponsor this year. It provides a comprehensive range of heat treatment processes to manufacturers.

Lupton Fawcett LLP is a corporate and commercial law firm with offices in Sheffield, Leeds and York. Clients include SMEs, owner-managed business, family companies and PLCs.

Shorts Chartered Accountants is the ‘firm of choice’ for ambitious businesses and individuals. Its approach allows clients to achieve their goals in the most tax efficient manner and with the best levels of service.

Fast growing XLN for Business has doubled its space at One North Bank in Sheffield and hired 150. It sells bundles of utilities to the nation’s 2.2m small businesses.