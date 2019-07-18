SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS: Winners 'make our future bright'

The ceremony honoured the work of all 37 finalists who had done so well to get so far - and celebrated 10 inspirational winners.

Held at Virgin Money Lounge in Sheffield city centre, it was sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants, Lupton Fawcett, XLN for Business, Summitglow and Business Sheffield.

Editor of The Star Nancy Fielder said: “We’re here to shout about and celebrate Sheffield.

“We need to be more proud and more confident and shout it from the rooftops. If you’re not impressed by the stories tonight, nothing will impress you.

“Keep doing what you are doing, it’s what makes our future bright.”

The Star established the contest to celebrate the city's unsung economic heroes.

The contenders were drawn from the hundreds of firms we write about each year and those who put themselves forward.

THE WINNERS

New Business: Small Stuff UK

Social Responsibility: Ticket Bank

Customer Service: KAT Communications

Manufacturing/Construction: TDR Transmission

People Development & Training: Egress

Technology: Performance Engineered Solutions

Business Personality/Entrepreneur: James Creed of Printed by Us

Professional Services: Scala UK

Family Business: Ali Gibson Support

Guests mingled before and after the prizegiving.

Nancy Fielder told them: “Our job as a local newspaper is to make your voices heard. But once you hear the range of businesses in the room there will be people you’ll want to talk to, so grab a drink afterwards and hear them for yourself.”

Andrew Seaton, boss of Resolve IT, winner of the customer service award, said: “Small firms can move much faster than big organisations, so take risks.”

The Ticket Bank allows organisers to pledge spare tickets, which are distributed free.

KAT Communications is a family-run business that looks after the telecoms for more than 300 local businesses.

Four pals who took over at TDR Transmission are creating jobs and beginning to think about moving to bigger premises.

Fast-growing software firm Egress has opened a new office in Sheffield and unveiled plans to hire up to 110. The firm takes eight Sheffield Hallam University students a year on paid placements.

Performance Engineered Solutions (PES) Ltd is a high-performance engineering design services business with a team of design and performance engineers.

James Creed is operations manager at the Cathedral Archer Project, three years after using the service himself.

Scala UK is a specialist marketing and PR consultancy working exclusively in the professional services sector.

Ali Gibson gave up a corporate career five years ago because she felt unable to provide support in a caring way. Today she runs a community support agency with 20 staff and 100 clients.

Small Stuff UK is an eco-conscious children’s store in Crookes stocking books, gifts and clothing.

Resolve provides IT support to more than 200 SMEs. Its blend of specialist technical knowledge and top rate customer service has seen the company go from strength-to-strength, winning awards in customer service, apprenticeship development and visionary entrepreneurship.

THE SPONSORS: Shorts Chartered Accountants, for ambitious businesses and individuals, corporate and commercial law firm Lupton Fawcett, utilities company XLN for Business, which serves small firms, heat treatment specialists Summitglow and Business Sheffield, the city council’s business support arm.

