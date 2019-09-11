The Star Editor to speak at female directors' dinner in Sheffield

The Star editor Nancy Fielder

The ‘Raising Sheffield Daughters’ event is a Longley College on Tuesday September 17.

The Star and Sheffield Telegraph's first female editor Nancy Fielder will talk about her role alongside her mum, emeritus professor of midwifery Mavis Kirkham, and teenage daughter Jordan.

They will discuss how perceptions of female leaders and strong women, and the challenges, they face have changed over the decades and how they could be in future.

The trio will also give their perspectives on everything from supporting others to childbirth, mothering to medicine and dealing with working mum's guilt.

Nancy Fielder said: "Balancing work and bringing up children is a really important part of many women's lives. I'm looking forward to a discussion about how Sheffield can support, help and encourage women in this position to make a difference.

“I wouldn't have had a successful career or happy family life without the support of my mum and can't wait to hear stories from female entrepreneurs and directors who may or may not have had similar experiences.

“I'm proud to include my daughter because teenagers don't have enough say and can bring a completely different view to debates like this."