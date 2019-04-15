This is where Sheffield’s latest KFC restaurant is being built

Sheffield’s newest KFC restaurant is beginning to take shape with work continuing on a development which will also see a new Costa Coffee built.

Plans to build the two units on land just off Richmond Park Road, at the junction with Handsworth Road, Handsworth, were approved by Sheffield Council in January.

Work is continuing on a KFC restaurant and Costa Coffee in Handsworth.

The KFC restaurant, which will sit nearest Richmond Park Road, will also offer a drive-thru facility and could open from 6am until 3am the following day, as per the conditions imposed by the council.

READ MORE: Alena Grlakova murder: Rotherham victim’s clothing may still be near where her naked body was found

There will also be parking for 25 cars, 14 cycle spaces and four disabled parking bays.

It will provide 20 full-time jobs and 25 part-time jobs.

The site just off Richmond Park Road, Handsworth. Picture: Google

A bus stop on Handsworth Road, between the junction with Richmond Park Road and the entrance to the Asda supermarket was moved last year.

READ MORE: Why everyone was saying the same thing after the Sheffield Half Marathon this weekend

A new lay-by was created for buses to stop in, just past the supermarket entrance heading towards the Sheffield Parkway roundabout.

There were objections to the KFC and Costa development from a number of nearby residents, with most citing traffic congestion as the reason for their complaint.

But in a decision notice, published when it approved the application, Sheffield Council said: “The development will regenerate a brownfield site and will result in a well designed development which sits comfortably within its context. It will bring jobs and investment to the area.

“The concerns raised by local residents have been addressed in the main body of the report and a number of controls are proposed by way of condition to ensure living conditions are maintained.

READ MORE: These are all the Sheffield businesses that have closed down in the last year

“It is concluded that the development is acceptable and in line with local and national planning policy. On this basis it is recommended for approval subject to the listed conditions.”

The site was previously occupied by a warehouse and, most recently, used as an overspill car park for staff at the Asda store.