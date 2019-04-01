This property association works as a ‘voice of Sheffield’

A Sheffield property association – the only such body to exist outside London, has celebrated its second birthday.

Sheffield Property Association (S-PA) marked its second year of success at the world’s largest property fair - MIPIM 2019.

Since its inception, the S-PA has grown to become Sheffield’s collective voice of property and represents land owning and development businesses in the city.

Now boasting 63 members, the organisation was born out of a series of discussions at MIPIM 2016, highlighting the need for greater private sector advocacy, research and networking.

Through its activities, the S-PA has helped to encourage a fundamental shift in the public-private relationship in the city and Sheffield’s profile at a national level.

To support and strengthen ties between Sheffield and the capital, last month, the S-PA helped with an exclusive reception at London’s Two Temple Place, showcasing John Ruskin’s art collection, one of Sheffield’s finest cultural assets.

Discussion focused on the role of arts and culture in the economic and social vibrancy of the UK’s great cities.

The S-PA continues to drive Sheffield’s profile forward during MIPIM 2019, with key collaborations with the London Property Alliance, Department for International Trade and Estates Gazette.

Alexis Krachai, a director of the S-PA and managing director at Counter Context, said:

"Our membership has continued to go from strength to strength. Momentum is building. To see so many people share one vision of making a greater, better and more beautiful Sheffield.

"We remain committed to improving how Sheffield is perceived across the UK, and internationally, and help ensure that Sheffield continues to increase its attractiveness as an investment location.

“The S-PA is set to continue driving Sheffield’s profile forward during MIPIM 2019.”

Martin McKervey, Chair of the S-PA, added: "MIPIM represents the culmination of weeks of planning designed to increase Sheffield’s visibility on an international stage.

“We have commissioned a unique six-metre-wide city sculpture that will stand proudly on The Croisette before being relocated to Sheffield's renowned Winter Gardens in the city centre.

"The potential for Sheffield is proven by headline office rents rising and an increasing number of cranes across our skyline. It is about harnessing this momentum and ensuring Sheffield facilitates further collaboration with national and international audiences."