Top boss to share secrets of success at Launchpad Awards​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Emma Jones MBE ran her own business before founding Enterprise Nation, which champions and campaigns on behalf of small business owners.

Since launching in 2005, it has grown to become a community of more than 75,000 entrepreneurs and business advisers.

Now in its second year, the Launchpad Awards recognise the achievements of new and aspiring entrepreneurs in Sheffield City Region.

The ceremony is on Friday September 27 at 92 Burton Road, Neepsend, home of the Peddlers Market. Seven awards are up for grabs and guests will take part in a live vote to determine who will be crowned 2019 Launchpad Champion.

Emma Jones has written extensively on issues affecting small businesses and will give some of the region’s newest and most promising start-up businesses a chance to tap into her wealth of knowledge.

On the night, she will also launch Enterprise Nation’s new ‘Clicks and Mortar’ initiative. Developed in partnership with Amazon, Square and Direct Line for Business, Sheffield's first Clicks and Mortar pop-up shop will open in Pinstone Street, opposite the Peace Gardens, also on Friday. The shop will be open for six weeks, giving more than 20 small online brands the chance to sell their products, meet customers and experience selling on the high street.

Emma Jones said: "Supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs is vital and Launchpad is doing important work in the Sheffield City Region to make sure new business owners are not only nurtured, but celebrated. I'm delighted Enterprise Nation can play a role in this fabulous initiative."

Anna Smith, programme manager, Sheffield City Region Launchpad programme said: “Having launched and successfully sold her own business, Emma is no stranger to the challenges which face new business owners and during her talk, Emma will share some of the stories of her own entrepreneurial journey.

“Since launching Enterprise Nation, Emma has continued to champion and campaign on behalf of small businesses and I am delighted to be able to welcome her as our keynote speaker for the 2019 Launchpad Awards

“The Launchpad Awards are a true celebration of entrepreneurship and offer a rare chance for new entrepreneurs to pose questions to one of Britain’s leading entrepreneurs.”

To find out more about the 2019 Launchpad Awards CLICK HERE