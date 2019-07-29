Twinkl shines with second office move in Sheffield

Twinkl staff at Hallamshire Business Park.

Twinkl Educational Publishing has expanded its workforce following a period of rapid growth.

The company, which provides an online catalogue of more than 625,000 resources and services for schools and educators, has purchased a 20,000 sq.ft building at Hallamshire Business Park on Napier Street.

More than 90 staff have moved to the new building, with others continuing to work from the company’s headquarters at the Wards Exchange on Ecclesall Road, as well as Twinkl’s other offices in Manchester and Australia.

Twinkl now has subscribers in 196 countries and more than 4.6 million members. Over the last year, resources were downloaded 22 million times.

Turnover leapt from £8.8m in 2017 to £13.1m last year, an increase of 49 per cent. Profit before tax increased from £4.5m to £5.2m in the same period.

Twinkl was founded in 2010 by former lawyer Jonathan Seaton, his wife Susie and Jonathan’s brother Andrew, who is also founder of Sheffield support firm Resolve IT.

The idea for the company came after Susie, who was then a teacher, was unable to find the materials she was looking for online.

She spoke to Andrew and Twinkl was born.

Jonathan Seaton, CEO, said: "It is always humbling and overwhelming to think how far we have come.

"We are so lucky to have such a talented and passionate team here in Sheffield and across the world.

"Milestones and achievements like this allow us to reflect on how many educators and schools we have been able to reach and help globally, which is what really matters to us.

“We know that we wouldn’t be here without the incredible teaching communities that inspire and shape

"We are eager to keep building a community of experts.