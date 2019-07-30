Volunteers and donated goods are needed for new Sense charity shop

(From left) assistajnt shop manager, Dawn Graham and Sense manager, Jodie Griffin

The Sense charity shop in Hillsborough Barracks Shopping Centre will be selling a whole range of donated goods, including a fantastic ladies-wear section alongside men’s and kids clothing, as well as accessories, books, media and household goods. All proceeds will go towards supporting people with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind.

Jodie Griffin, Sense Shop Manager, said: “We are delighted to have opened a new Sense shop in Hillsborough. We have a great team of volunteers to help run the shop but we’d love to welcome more. It’s a brilliant way to meet new people and learn new skills. We’d also like to appeal for donations from the local community, which provides vital income to help Sense to support people with complex disabilities.”