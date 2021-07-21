Watch as demolition of John Lewis footbridge in Sheffield gets under way

A wrecking crew began taking down the famous bridge linking the department store, which closed in January, and Barker’s Pool House, where the retail giant had offices, on Sunday.

The work marks the start of a new era in the city centre, closing the curtain on John Lewis’ and before that Cole Brothers’ long association with the city and ushering in a new look city centre.

The bridge’s removal is part of demolition works at Barker’s Pool House to make way for a 154-room Radission Blu hotel.

The John Lewis footbridge is being removed as work gets underway on a new 154-bedroom hotel in Sheffield city centre

Burgess Street is expected to remain closed for two years during the major construction project, which is scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

A handful of people gathered to watch the demolition this morning, including one man who had worked for John Lewis for nearly three decades and called the bridge’s removal the ‘end of an era’.