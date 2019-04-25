Why everyone is excited about plans for Sheffield suburb: ‘This is a new lease of life’

Bring on more ‘cracking nights out’.

That’s the message from people living in the Sheffield suburb of Crookes where two pubs are to undergo a smart revamp.

The Punchbowl, in Crookes, Sheffield. Picture: Georgia Ellis

True North Brew Co – which runs The York in Broomhill as well as The Forum in the city centre, the Waggon and Horses at Millhouses and The Broadfield on Abbeydale Road, among others – has acquired The Punchbowl and The Old Grindstone in Crookes from brewery chain Greene King.

The firm plans to renovate both pubs and, when taken together with the neighbourhood’s existing alehouses and eateries, boss Kane Yeardley has said he hopes to create a 'cracking night out' for residents.

And people living locally welcomed the move.

Jordan Thompson, a 21-year-old student, said Crookes was ‘underrated’.

Charlotte Jones and Mateo Garcia. Picture: Georgia Ellis

“There's already a few nice bars and area to go to and there is a warmer feel to the area than if you go to town,” he said. “I feel the development in Crookes will gain interest and it will be good for the local area. Taxi fares will be cheaper to go for a night out as I’m local.’’

Charlotte Jones, aged 24, believes the investment will benefit Crookes greatly.

“It will be nice for the area, it will get the attention it deserves,” she said. “The money being thrown to the area will encourage more people to visit and not venture far. At the moment the area is catered towards the elderly but this new lease of life will encourage more people like myself to venture here for a cheaper night out. I'd definitely go and visit once the bars have been updated.’’

Mateo García, 26, said: “At the moment I live in the area but I don't go out to Crookes as I feel the area is rather sleepy. I’d be encouraged to go out and try the new bars down here instead of Ecclesall Road.’’

Jordan Thompson. Picture: Georgia Ellis

Mr Yeardley, True North’s managing director, said: “We convinced Greene King that with the Grindstone refurbished at one end of Crookes High Street, which we bought in January, and The Punchbowl at the other, we could with The Ball in the middle and all the independent restaurants, make Crookes a cracking night out with some great pubs and restaurants.”

The Old Grindstone has been refurbished and will be occupied temporarily by Stancill Brewery. The Punchbowl will be overhauled over the summer months.

Mr Yeardley added: “Crookes, as a place to live and go out, is just going to get better. We love renovating and restoring life and charm to pubs in the Sheffield suburbs.”