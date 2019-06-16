Damage caused to gates of Doncaster secondary school

This is the scene at the lower campus of Hall Gate secondary school this morning. Picture: Mark Lawrence

Shocked Doncaster residents awoke this morning to see substantial damage caused to the entrance to the upper school campus of Hall Cross Academy on Thorne Road.

One nearby resident reported hearing a noise at around 6.45am, but ‘thought nothing of it’.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force has ‘no record’ of an incident at the school.