New skills academies open in Sheffield

Liberty Steel Female Engineering Academy students

Twelve employer academies have opened to equip students with the qualifications and skills that regional businesses need.

The academies cover sector specialisms such as catering, engineering, hospitality, and information technology, and more are set to open in future.

Organisations involved include Discovery STEM, Liberty Speciality Steels, Millgate Ltd, MSK Ingredients, WANdisco Plc, PJ Taste, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, Greene King, Kryolan and 2 Sisters Learning.

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “It’s fantastic to see our first cohort of students starting their studies at our exciting new employer academies.

“Backed by leading businesses, the academies will equip our students with industry know-how, and the skills that employers need, helping them go further in their careers.”

Students will learn about all aspects of the businesses that are backing their academies, alongside completing a vocational qualification.

The employers will provide industry talks, workshops, work experience and placements to enhance students’ employability skills.

All students who complete their qualifications will have the opportunity to progress on to an apprenticeship, employment or a university level course.

Isobelle Tyler, aged 16, who has started at the Liberty Steel Female Engineering Academy, said: “It’s a good feeling to have started at the academy.

“I chose engineering because it involves problem solving and there are good job opportunities. My ambition is to go into mechanical engineering.”

Ayah Gabar, age 17, who has joined the WANdisco Data Academy, said: “It feels very professional. It’s been great to meet the CEO and hear how he has got to where he is now.”