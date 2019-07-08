Sheffield Academy pupil wins leadership award

Left to right, Sheffield Springs Academy's Cover and Enrichment Manager Sue Jackson, Headteacher Mark Shipman, Chair of Governors Neil MacDonald, Best in Every award winner Oliver Boyd, LRC Manager Karen Fereday and SENCO Grace Benson

Oliver Boyd won the Leadership and Service Award at a spectacular black tie gala held at the Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield on Friday 28 June.

The Best in Everyone Awards celebrate the impressive achievements of pupils and staff at United Learning schools across the country. They include awards for academic excellence, extracurricular achievements and for service to school communities.

As well as showcasing the talents of the Group’s pupils and staff the awards also recognise some of United Learning’s most dedicated, hard-working and inspirational individuals.

Commenting on his award, Oliver said: “It feels really great to win this award for something I love doing and I would like to thank Mrs Jackson and Mrs Benson for nominating me for this award.”

Oliver had been nominated by his teachers for this prestigious award and in winning the award, beat off strong competition from a field of exceptional candidates from across the Group.

Oliver was nominated for the way in which he engages and participates in the school and wider community. He created the academy’s first-ever debating club, is the secretary of the School Council and an active member of Better Learners, Better workers – an engineering project which involves working with students at other schools.

Congratulating Oliver, Sheffield Springs Academy’s Headteacher Mark Shipman said: “Oliver is a real trailblazer in leadership and inspires students across the academy.

“He truly is a pioneer of social changes and is a fantastic role model. He makes a significant contribution to our academy community and we are privileged to count him as one of our students. He is a very worthy winner of this award and the whole academy is celebrating his success.”

Sheffield Springs Academy is an 11-16 secondary school serving the Park, Manor and Castle wards of Sheffield.