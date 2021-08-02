Sheffield by the Seaside 2021 - pictures show families loving life at the city beach

Sheffield by the Sea opens in the peace gardens

The Peace Gardens has taken on a seaside theme as part of the annual Sheffield by the Sea summer events.

And despite a lack of sun since it started on Thursday, youngsters and their families have been enjoying a visit.

A giant sandpit is the main attraction, and it is free to use.

There are also swings, traditional hook a duck games, and mini golf available.

It runs from 10am until 6pm each day.