Sheffield by the Seaside 2021 - pictures show families loving life at the city beach
Landlocked Sheffield has a little coastal appeal this summer...
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 9:12 am
The Peace Gardens has taken on a seaside theme as part of the annual Sheffield by the Sea summer events.
And despite a lack of sun since it started on Thursday, youngsters and their families have been enjoying a visit.
A giant sandpit is the main attraction, and it is free to use.
There are also swings, traditional hook a duck games, and mini golf available.
It runs from 10am until 6pm each day.