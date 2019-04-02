Sheffield gets a new vision for our children's education

One of Sheffield’s leading primary schools announced the appointment of a new principal today.

Following the promotion of founding school leader Lynne Goodhand to a regional role with the Oasis Community Learning multi-academy trust, current Deputy Principal of Oasis Academy Fir Vale, Mr Adam Dawson, is to be made principal of Oasis Academy Watermead.

Since qualifying as a teacher in 2009, Mr Dawson has worked across a number of key stages and roles in primary education from being a class teacher, mentor and to being an Assistant Principal at Rotherham primary school, and has been Deputy Principal at Oasis Academy Fir Vale since April 2016.

Commenting on his appointment, Adam Dawson said; “I am delighted to have been appointed as principal of Oasis Academy Watermead. I am dedicated to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional education at the heart of our community, and am very privileged to be working alongside such a talented group of people.”

Before starting his PGCE to become a teacher, Mr Dawson studied English and Creative Writing at Bishop Grosseteste University College in Lincoln.

Oasis Academy Watermead was graded ‘Outstanding’ in its first ever report by schools inspectors Ofsted since the Academy opened in September 2014, and was the first ever school in Sheffield to be awarded as being a ‘School of Sanctuary’.

Lynne Goodhand, Regional Director for North East Academies at Oasis Community Learning, added; “Mr Dawson is a school leader who has in-depth knowledge of the community as being current Deputy Principal at Oasis Academy Fir Vale. His career shows his commitment to ensuring every child gets the support they need to make great progress. Under Mr Dawson’s leadership, Oasis Academy Watermead will continue to provide an exceptional teaching and learning environment.”

“During Mr Dawson’s interview, the panel were very impressed with his very clear vision and direction of the Academy, his expectations for teaching and learning, and a passion to ensure every child receives the very best education at Oasis Academy Watermead.”