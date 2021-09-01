Sheffield illustrator auctions miniature bear to raise money for children's hospital
Sheffield illustrator Lydia Monks has created a miniature Bear of Sheffield sculpture which will be auctioned to raise money for the children’s hospital.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:56 am
Her bear, based on The Girl, The Book and The Magic Shoes by Julia Donaldson and signed by both Lydia and Julia, is on show at Sheffield Children’s Library.
Lydia, who has been working with library services on a summer reading campaign, said: “My daughter has been a regular outpatient at the hospital - so I’d like to give something back.”
The auction ends on September 9.
Bid at jumblebee.co.uk/lydiamonksbear