Sheffield pupils and parents aim to move more on their journey to school

Parents and pupils are encouraged to find fun ways of increasing their physical activity levels on their journey to school. Kirk Sandall Infant School pupils on their walk to school event ‘Masked Monday’.

The challenge, which has been set by more than 100 schools across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, is part of a 10-day initiative which forms part of the city’s Move More month.

It is predicted that the scheme will generate approximately 3,000 extra active travel journeys each day, making a difference to road safety around schools and air quality.

Tom Hughes, Move More Month Lead at the council, said: “It’s fantastic to see the ways in which schools across Sheffield are moving more this month.

“The number of schools taking part in the 10-Day Active Travel Challenge is incredible. It demonstrates the level of support which Move More Month is gaining from communities across the city, support which is increasing daily.

“Our goal is to encourage an increase in physical activity levels across all age groups and all demographics in Sheffield and beyond, so it’s brilliant to see the Move More message being spread far and wide across the region.

“It’s important for us to remember as a city that Move More isn’t just a month – it’s an all-year-round initiative, and we’re really keen to continue the momentum built this month for the remainder of the year and beyond.

“Let’s continue the job of transforming Sheffield into the UK’s most active city.”

Events and activities including Active Travel Breakfasts, Cycle Skills sessions, Five Minute Walk Zones, and walk to school initiatives such as Masked Mondays and Wellie Wednesdays are all taking place this month, as schools across the region take part in the challenge.

The initiative aims to inspire pupils, parents and staff to find engaging and innovative ways to increase their physical activity levels while they travel to school.

It encourages parents to leave the car at home, helping to reduce congestion and parking problems outside schools, as well as improving individual’s health and wellbeing.