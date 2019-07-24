Sheffield pupils help to shape future of the railway with HS2 learning programme

Pupils at Rainbow Forge Primary Academy in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, not pictured). are among the first to take part in HS2 Ltd’s brand new education programme, which encourages pupils to present their ideas on what Britain’s future rail network might look like.

They took part in many hands-on and interactive challenges, working as a team to put their problem solving skills into practice as they designed a railway which met the needs of a modern day traveller between fictional towns and cities.

Specifically designed for pupils aged 7-11, the workshop-based learning programme focuses on STEAM subjects (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).

Kate Myers, HS2 Ltd’s Head of Skills, Employment and Education, said: “For today’s school pupils, HS2 is probably the largest engineering programme that will take place in their lifetime.

“It’s really important that we capture the significance of that in an interesting way so pupils understand not just the challenges of delivering a project of this scale, but the benefits and opportunities it will bring now.”