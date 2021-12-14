Sheffield school's £3 million extension is 'well underway'

The new build will give the Broomhill independent school a new junior school hall, gymnasium and three classrooms. There will also be changing rooms, a new main entrance and glass fronted reception, office, circulation space, a covered playground and internal alterations to the existing buildings to form new toilets.

One of the main features is a new early years learning classroom and enhanced facilities.

Work is set for completion in time for the start of the 2022 autumn term.

Broomhill school's £3 million on schedule for 2022 completion.

“Junior and reception pupils signing up now will be the first to benefit from our state-of-the-art facilities at a key milestone in the school’s growth and expansion,” said Westbourne Junior School headteacher Jon Clark.