Work underway on new £3m Sheffield school extension

Work is now well under way on the £3 million project that will give Westbourne School a new junior school hall, gymnasium and three classrooms.

There will also be changing rooms, a new main entrance and glass fronted reception, office space, toilets, circulation space, a covered playground and internal alterations to the existing buildings to form new toilets.

One of the main features of the project is a new early years learning classroom and enhanced facilities that will provide a free flow between the indoor and outdoor play areas.

Westbourne School.

The building is replacing the existing Junior School Hall, with a fresh access from Ashdell Road, meaning the new facilities will also be more suitable for private hire.

“With work on the new extension is now well under way, this is an exciting time for all the Westbourne community," said Westbourne Junior School Head Jon Clark.

“The project was delayed by the pandemic and lockdowns but it is very exciting to see the work now progressing, with the old school hall already demolished and building work getting under way.