A Sheffield doctor's top three tips for a healthy diet

Fruit and vegetables are the basis of a healthy diet

There is so much information thrown at us, often changing and conflicting.

People are also more mindful of a diet that doesn’t harm the planet. It’s important to realise our health is very dependent on the health of our planet.

If you want a really simple answer the 7 words from acclaimed writer Michael Pollan are useful. In his 2007 article called ‘Unhappy Meals’ he suggested ‘eat food, not too much, mostly plants’

A big challenge we have is that food is big business.

The worlds most influential companies compete for the share of what goes in our mouths and into their pockets.

It means that there are huge vested interests, as companies seek to influence us with advertising and promotions, even government guidance.

Health appears to be low on the list of priorities, as food companies want us to consume more of the most processed foods, that are easy to make in bulk, store, and market to us.

The other big issue is that we are all different. Depending on our age, sex, size, activity levels, exposure to sun, and a range of other factors, we will benefit from a different balance of diet. Our underlying ‘metabolic health’ influences how our hormones and digestive systems work, and how we use or store food in our bodies.

The extreme of poor metabolic health is type 2 diabetes, but there are early markers. And of course, we’ll all have the odd special meal, it’s about what we consistently maintain as our usual way of eating.

So can I give you a simple take home message? The reality is you do need to understand a little about your own body, especially your ‘metabolic health’ to answer that properly. However here are my 3 top tips that I think apply to everyone.

As far as you can:

Eat unprocessed foods. This is what Pollan meant with “eat food”. The closer it is to the original vegetable, meat, fish or dairy product the better. “Would your great grandmother recognise it as food?”, says Pollan.

Eat what is in season close to home. Aim for locally produced foods, ideally grow some yourself.

Eat consciously. Prepare and eat food together, with friends and family rather than in front of the TV. It promotes good mental health and reduces unconscious overeating