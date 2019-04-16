Beautiful bath service boosts wellbeing at Sheffield’s St Luke’s

A relaxing bath, with music, bubbles, and soft lights on demand, is boosting the health and spirits of visitors to St Luke’s Hospice.

Colleagues Amanda Tagg and Zoe Reidy offer quality bathing for St Luke’s community patients who find it difficult to have a bath or shower for themselves.

In the popular St Luke’s spa room, they offer a chance to bathe in comfort, without fear of slipping.

“We understand that as someone becomes less well that it can become harder to have a proper bath or shower at home,” said Amanda.

“It can also be uncomfortable and sometimes unsafe trying to wash while coping with difficult physical problems.

“Yet maintaining appearances and staying fresh and clean can have a huge impact on a person’s health, wellbeing and quality of life.

“We are on hand to offer as much or as little support as our patients need.”

Appointments are available for up to an hour between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, on Mondays and Thursdays.

One patient to use the new service was James White, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“This service is brilliant as I have anxiety attacks, and I’ve found bathing has helped me to deal with my condition so much better,” James said.

“I have a laugh with Zoe and Amanda and they are both a great support, helping me to maintain my personal dignity while also relaxing.”