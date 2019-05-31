Brave mum’s superhero effort for Sheffield Teaching Hospital

A brave mum will thank a Sheffield hospital for life-saving treatment by raising vital funds.

Laura Hussey, 30, from Sheffield, who gave birth to twins after they made a surprise entrance into the world seven weeks premature, will be taking part in Jessop Superheroes on June 9 to raise vital funds for the Jessop Wing at Sheffield Teaching Hospital.

The twins Luca Ralph Hart (born 3lb 13oz) and Molly Ada Hart (born 4lb 10oz) were born by C-section less than a minute apart from each other on the 4th August last year and taken straight to Jessops Neonatal Unit.

Initially, the problems arose in the first trimester when Laura developed extreme morning sickness which caused her to lose over a stone in weight and be signed off work. She then developed “obstetric cholestasis” – a liver condition which causes the bile and acid levels to build up in your body.

Laura said: “As long as I could feel the babies moving I wasn’t too panicked, and we were reassured hearing their heartbeats every week at Jessops but I think every pregnant woman will always worry until they have their baby (or babies) in their arms.

“Paul, my partner said he was very concerned throughout the entire pregnancy but tried to focus on sorting everything else out around me so I didn’t have anything else to worry about.”

Laura went into labour unexpectedly at 33 weeks pregnant and was placed on zinc and magnesium drips to try and prepare the babies lungs and brains for an early arrival into the world.

Laura said: “When I went into labour I just kept remembering everything I had seen on all the baby development apps saying things like ‘if your baby were to be born today it would stand a good chance of survival.

You can donate to Laura’s Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-hussey2

For more information, or to register and become a superhero yourself visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/superheroes19 email charity@shct.nhs.uk or call 0114 226 7351.