The Covid infection level in England has reached its highest ever level, according to the latest data from the Imperial College London-led REACT coronavirus monitoring programme.

The interim results from swab tests taken at home by more than 67,000 people between October 19 and 29 showed that 1 in 58 were testing positive for the disease, or 1.7 per cent of people.

This is the highest number of infections since the study began in May 2020.

Covid infection rates remain high in Sheffield, despite the ongoing vaccination programme

While the results of this study do not reveal infection rates in individual neighbourhoods, the latest Government data does.

There are now 35 neighbourhoods that had an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people in the seven days to 29 October – the latest date for which reliable figures are available – according to the Government’s Coronavirus dashboard.

In Sheffield there have been 2,290 positive cases, which is a rate of 388.7 per 100,000 people.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Sheffield saw the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Firth Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 120.1 per cent in a week, from 177.3 to 390.2.

Malin Bridge and Wisewood has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 107.4 per cent in a week, from 351.1 to 728.2.

Greenhill and Lowedges has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 66.7 per cent in a week, from 318.6 to 531.0.

Tinsley and Carbrook has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 59.9 per cent in a week, from 140.0 to 223.9.

Sheffield Lane Top and Longley Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 52.4 per cent in a week, from 342.6 to 522.1.

Ecclesfield South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 45.7 per cent in a week, from 486.0 to 708.1.

Chapeltown has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 40.8 per cent in a week, from 459.3 to 646.8.

Shiregreen North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 40.0 per cent in a week, from 427.4 to 598.4.

Southey Green West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 38.9 per cent in a week, from 203.4 to 282.5.