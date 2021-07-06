Everywhere you can get a Covid-19 vaccine in Sheffield without an appointment this week

Grab a jab.

Here are all the places you can simply pop into and get your Covid-19 vaccination if you are over 18.

Octagon Centre walk-in, Clarkson Street, Sheffield S10 2TQ

Mon-Sun (8am-5pm)

First and second doses Pfizer

Second Pfizer doses available to those who had their first dose at least 8 weeks ago

Darnall Primary Care Centre walk-in, 290 Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 4QH

Open Mon-Friday (7pm-9pm) and Sat & Sun (9am-4.30pm)

Pfizer vaccine only

Victoria Hall, Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2JB

Thurs 8 July

11am-3pm

No appointment needed

First come, first served

Open to asylum seekers and refugees

Interpretation service available and leaflets translated into Arabic. Amharic, Farsi, Kurdish, Tigrinya.

Pfizer only.

Christ Church, Pitsmoor Rd, Sheffield, S3 9AQ

Fri 9 July

1pm-4pm

First or second doses of Pfizer.

Slovak interpreter and translations in Slovak and Urdu.

Sheffield United Football Ground, Cherry Street Entrance, S2 4SU

Sat 10 July

9am-2pm