Everywhere you can get a Covid-19 vaccine in Sheffield without an appointment this week
Sheffield residents are being encouraged to get their Covid-19 vaccination – and now they don’t even need an appointment to do so.
Here are all the places you can simply pop into and get your Covid-19 vaccination if you are over 18.
Octagon Centre walk-in, Clarkson Street, Sheffield S10 2TQ
Mon-Sun (8am-5pm)
First and second doses Pfizer
Second Pfizer doses available to those who had their first dose at least 8 weeks ago
Darnall Primary Care Centre walk-in, 290 Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 4QH
Open Mon-Friday (7pm-9pm) and Sat & Sun (9am-4.30pm)
Pfizer vaccine only
Victoria Hall, Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2JB
Thurs 8 July
11am-3pm
No appointment needed
First come, first served
Open to asylum seekers and refugees
Interpretation service available and leaflets translated into Arabic. Amharic, Farsi, Kurdish, Tigrinya.
Pfizer only.
Christ Church, Pitsmoor Rd, Sheffield, S3 9AQ
Fri 9 July
1pm-4pm
First or second doses of Pfizer.
Slovak interpreter and translations in Slovak and Urdu.
Sheffield United Football Ground, Cherry Street Entrance, S2 4SU
Sat 10 July
9am-2pm
Walk-in clinic for first and second doses, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca.